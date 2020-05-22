Spend Your Weekend With a Sex and the City Marathon On E!

If you couldn't help but wonder what you are going to do this weekend, E! has you covered!

Starting tonight, E! is kicking off its weekend schedule with all six seasons of the iconic Sex and the City series, giving you the perfect stay-at-home plans as we continue to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 10:00 p.m., you can join Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda on their adventures through life, love, careers and friendship as they navigate and conquer New York City.

Plus, if you're a huge fan of the movies, don't worry, we've got you covered there, too, as you can watch the Sex and the City movie at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a a rerun at 12:30 a.m.

Fans of the iconic and long-running HBO series know that's a lot of content—almost 100 glorious installations of half-hour dramedy goodness—which is why E! will dedicate the next few days of programming exclusively to Carrie Bradshaw and her friends' timeless Big Apple adventures.