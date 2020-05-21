See How Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox and More Stars Are Celebrating Red Nose Day 2020

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 21, 2020 4:31 PM

Red Nose Day is on a mission to end child poverty. 

This Is Us co-stars Mandy Mooreand Justin Hartley will host NBC's sixth Red Nose Day special, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST/PST. This year's telecast is especially important, as funds raised will directly benefit those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

"With millions of families under increased economic stress due to illness, lost jobs and business closures, and schools being shut down, the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign is more urgent than ever to ensure that vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care, education and more," NBC said in a press release. 

Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller and Jack Black will kick things off with a special episode of Celebrity Escape Room at 8 p.m., followed by the star-studded variety show. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2020

Get a sneak peek at the celebs taking part Red Nose Day 2020 in our gallery below!

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley - Red Nose Day

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Mandy Moore & Justin Hartley

John Legend, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

John Legend

Julia Roberts, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Julia Roberts

Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow

Sam Smith, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Sam Smith

Steve Martin, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Steve Martin

Kelly Clarkson, Rose Nose Day 2020

Chris Haston/NBC

Kelly Clarkson

Meghan Trainor, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Meghan Trainor

Jim Gaffigan, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Jim Gaffigan

Kenan Thompson, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Kenan Thompson

Ellie Goulding, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Ellie Goulding

Bryan Cranston, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Bryan Cranston

Melissa Fumero, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Melissa Fumero

Joel McHale, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Joel McHale

Sarah Silverman, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Sarah Silverman

Justin Hartley, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Justin Hartley

Jennifer Garner, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Jennifer Garner

Tony Hale, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Tony Hale

Manny Montana, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Manny Montana

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Lilly Singh, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Lilly Singh

Adam Scott , Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Adam Scott

Milo Ventimiglia, Rose Nose Day 2020

Mia Collis/Comic Relief Inc

Milo Ventimiglia

Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Lisa Kudrow & Ben Stiller

Terry Crews, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Terry Crews

Kelly Clarkson, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Kelly Clarkson

Ray Romano, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Ray Romano

Jack Black, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Jack Black, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller & Courteney Cox

Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Ryan Tedder

Courteney Cox, Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Courteney Cox

Jane Levy, Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Jane Levy

James Taylor, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

James Taylor

Noah Jupe, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Noah Jupe

Lauren Ash, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Lauren Ash

Stephen Merchant, Rose Nose Day 2020

NBC

Stephen Merchant

Jack Black, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Rose Nose Day 2020

Trae Patton/NBC

Jack Black, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller & Courteney Cox

Ted Danson, Rose Nose Day 2020

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Ted Danson

Want to get involved? Check out more from Red Nose Day here

