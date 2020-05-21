Kelly Henderson has had enough with the speculation surrounding the end of her friendship with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

On Thursday, the stylist fired back at a woman who accused her of trying to make people think that a man in a recent photo was Jay Cutler, who is divorcing Cavallari. The Instagram user wrote in part, "You sure wanted people to think this was her husband didn't you? Bracelet was a nice touch in doing just that. If he had affair with you he could have at least chosen a woman prettier then (sic) his wife because honey you are NOT."

"Or I wear that bracelet every day and had no f--king clue that you guys would make this into a thing... I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bulls--t," Kelly responded.

Henderson continued to reply to messages when one person theorized that she's only responding to the allegations now to "be relevant."