by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., May. 22, 2020 6:00 AM
And they lived happily ever after!
Today, we're ringing in Ginnifer Goodwin's birthday by looking back at the actress' cutest photos with her husband, Josh Dallas.
The adorable couple's love story is literally right out of a fairytale, as the couple met on the set of ABC's Once Upon a Time playing opposite of each other as Snow White and Prince Charming.
As if that isn't sweet enough, the couple continued to add chapters to their love story when they welcomed two children, Oliver and Hugo Dallas, into their lives.
Goodwin gushed about her role as a parent to E! News at the 2015 People's Choice Awards, saying, "Being a parent—anybody who's a parent I want to, like, give an Oscar to," and added that her husband, "Makes me laugh so much."
While the two are working on individual acting projects now—Goodwin in Women Who Kill and Dallas in the cast of Manifest—we still get to see them together all the time through adorable pics that Dallas shares to his Instagram.
Check out the couple's cutest pics below!
Josh Dallas / Instagram
"And the season begins!" Josh Dallas shared while at a Los Angeles Football Club soccer game with his gorgeous wife, Ginnifer Goodwin.
Josh Dallas / Instagram
The cute couple looked simply magical as they had a great day hanging out on the Harry Potter-themed bus.
Josh Dallas / Instagram
"Only the happiest place on earth," the Manifest star captioned his adorable selfie with Goodwin at Disneyland—a fitting location for the two to visit after playing live-action Disney characters themselves.
Article continues below
Josh Dallas / Instagram
"When I went back to the sixties and hung out with BethAnn," Dallas wrote on Instagram while visiting his wife on the set of her latest show, Women Who Kill.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
The pair turned heads when they arrived looking stylish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.
ABC
In 2018, the show that brought them together said farewell and audiences got to see the now-married couple on-screen together for the finale.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The cute couple hit the Oscars red carpet together in 2017.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for John Varvatos
The goofy couple attended the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit with a glowing Goodwin showing off her second baby bump.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
A supportive Dallas hit the step-and-repeat alongside his wife at the premiere of her film, Zootopia, in 2016.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The fashionable couple served a classic look at the People's Choice Awards ceremony in 2015.
Dean/MRM/NPG.com
Shortly after the couple got engaged, Goodwin announced in November 2013 that she was pregnant with their first child!
Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA
The paparazzi snapped plenty of pics of the couple when they arrived on the carpet at the Met Gala in 2013. Even cuter? Later that year, the two would get engaged in October.
Article continues below
JKING/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Quickly after starting on Once Upon a Time together, the new couple started publicly dating in 2011 and made us all swoon with how cute they were together.
ABC/CHRIS HELCERMANAS-BENGE
Some people dream of having a fairytale romance, but Goodwin and Dallas are actually living it!
The lovely couple first met on the set of the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, where they played opposite of each other as Snow White and Prince Charming, making their love story one of the absolute cutest in Hollywood.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?