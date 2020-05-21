Shop These Impressive Grad Gifts Under $50

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 21, 2020 6:09 PM
It's graduation season, and you don't want to skip out on giving them a gift. If you're working with a budget, we have some great gift ideas that all ring up under $50 but will still leave them impressed.
From jewelry to flowers, we have the perfect options for him or her below for you to shop from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.
A great new water bottle is a gift they will get so much use out of. The Hydro Flasks come in a variety of shades and keeps their drink perfectly hot or cold.
A pen that writes flawlessly is also a gift that they'll get great use out of. The floral print on this one is beautiful, plus you can pair it with a nice notebook to round out the gift.
Stepping into a new phase of life requires a certain amount of fearlessness. Remind them how strong they are with this beaded bracelet they can wear everyday.
This gift is going to change their life. If they're moving into a noisy apartment or dorm, a white noise machine is a game-changer. They'll need to get their beauty rest after all.
The packaging of this gold-dipped lotus necklace says it all: happy graduation!
This bouquet of flowers will stun when it arrives at their doorstep. It'll most definitely brighten up their home.
A scented candle is also a great home addition. The jar of this candle doubles as a décor element, as it has an ombré glow when lit.
They're getting their education, but how does it feel to be deprived of one? Educated author Tara Westover knows, as she was raised in a survivalist family in Idaho and never entered a classroom until the age of 17, defying the odds to become…educated in this true story.
If they're graduating from college, offer them an opportunity to cheers with some bubbly prosecco. Drizly can deliver this Santa Margherita prosecco straight to their door.
A hub to charge all of their electronics in one place is super useful. This one charges their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Looking for more graduation gift ideas? These 13 are worth the investment.
