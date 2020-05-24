Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, a prince met an American girl. They fell madly in love and lived happily ever after...

Or something like that. In case you missed it, this week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second wedding anniversary. But unlike their nuptials⁠—they said "I do" in front of 600 people while 29.2 million Americans watched on from home⁠—the couple kept their festivities quiet, enjoying time at home in California with their son Archie Harrison. "They are just powering down," a royal insider shared with E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just hanging out as a family. Keeping things simple."

However, that doesn't mean the day came and went without the exchange of presents. "They generally follow traditional anniversary gift giving," an insider revealed. "The second year is cotton and they each put their own spin on it. They are very thoughtful and romantic gift givers."

Indeed, their love story was one of several events we toasted to this week.