Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 21, 2020 2:50 PM
Roll out the virtual red carpet! The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are right around the corner.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for this year's Daytime Emmys, which will broadcast Friday, June 26 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/PST. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, awards will be presented in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from the safety of their own homes.
"The Daytime Emmys are coming home," President and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp shared in a press release. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that's never been more important. We're delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days."
Notable nominees include Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek and drumroll, please... E! News.
Check out the complete list of nominations below:
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
General Hospital
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
The People's Court
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Today show
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Outstanding Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
The Price is Right
Jeopardy!
Family Feud
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The View
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
The 3rd hour of Today
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Red Table Talk/Stan Evans
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
Maury Povich, Maury
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?