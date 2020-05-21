Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: The Complete List

Roll out the virtual red carpet! The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are right around the corner.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for this year's Daytime Emmys, which will broadcast Friday, June 26 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/PST. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, awards will be presented in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from the safety of their own homes.

"The Daytime Emmys are coming home," President and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp shared in a press release. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that's never been more important. We're delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days."

Notable nominees include Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek and drumroll, please... E! News.

Check out the complete list of nominations below: