A new drama and a new comedy are coming to ABC in the coming months.

The network just announced that it has picked up The Big Sky, a drama by David E. Kelley, and Call Your Mother, a comedy from Kari Lizer.

The Big Sky is a mystery thriller about two private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt teaming up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (who also happens to be Cody's estranged wife) to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver. They discover that the sisters are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, and it become a race against the clock.

Katheryn Winnick stars as Jenny Hoyt, with Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, with Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, and John Carroll Lynch also starring.