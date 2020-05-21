by emily belfiore | Thu., May. 21, 2020 12:49 PM
Hailey Bieber is firing back.
On Thursday, the model sounded off after she was accused of getting plastic surgery by an Instagram account that compared photos of her as a teen and present day. Taking to Instagram, she set the record and condemned the user for sharing an edited photo and speculating that she had surgically enhanced her appearance.
"Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!" Bieber commented. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I've never touched my face so If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."
After scolding the account, fans of The Biebers on Watch star came to her defense. "Get them Hailey!!!" one wrote, followed by another who commented, "Haters will never know how pure her heart is." Pointing out Bieber's natural beauty, another fan chimed in: "She's naturally beautiful and doesn't need any kind of enhancement in anyway....!!! Beautiful inside and out!!"
Bieber's clapback comes one day after fellow model Gigi Hadid addressed rumors that she had also gotten plastic surgery. "People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born," she told Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons during an Instagram Live, noting that her face has changed since becoming pregnant. "Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know."
The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, added, "I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it's like there's not a lot to like, fill in."
In recent weeks, Bieber has been giving fans an inside look at how she and her husband Justin Bieber maintain their flawless complexions during their Facebook Watch series. In addition to admitting to being the "Yummy" singer's personal pimple popper, Bieber credited her glowing skin with following a "strict regimen."
"I stay on a really strict regimen," she shared. "There's never a time I go to sleep without washing my face. I never sleep with makeup on ever, ever. Ever. When I have time off, I don't ever really wear a lot of makeup. I'm never gonna put on like a full—sometimes, if we're going out…on like date night or something I will. I try to just stay hydrated, drink a lot of water."
