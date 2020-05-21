Hailey Bieber is firing back.

On Thursday, the model sounded off after she was accused of getting plastic surgery by an Instagram account that compared photos of her as a teen and present day. Taking to Instagram, she set the record and condemned the user for sharing an edited photo and speculating that she had surgically enhanced her appearance.

"Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!" Bieber commented. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I've never touched my face so If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

After scolding the account, fans of The Biebers on Watch star came to her defense. "Get them Hailey!!!" one wrote, followed by another who commented, "Haters will never know how pure her heart is." Pointing out Bieber's natural beauty, another fan chimed in: "She's naturally beautiful and doesn't need any kind of enhancement in anyway....!!! Beautiful inside and out!!"