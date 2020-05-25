Tamar Braxton Looks Back on Her Unforgettable Hair Transformations

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 25, 2020 6:00 AM
Tamar Braxton knows a thing or two about hair.
Whether performing for big crowds, walking a star-studded red carpet or running around with her son, this busy mom realizes that a good hairstyle can be invaluable. And yes, it can totally be switched up depending on the occasion.
So perhaps it's only fitting that Tamar decided to team up with celebrity hair guru Johnny Wright for a new VH1 show that helps rescue clients whose hair has been botched by a beautician from their past.
"To Catch a Beautician is the perfect show to watch now because it's funny, relatable and very entertaining. Most of us are concerned about our hair and what a hot mess it is from not being done," Tamar shared with E! News exclusively. "This will also teach us to leave our hair alone and leave it to the professionals."
And although it may be hard to wait for your favorite hair salon to open up amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tamar reminds fans that you aren't alone.
"We are all struggling with our hair looks. My suggestion is don't use any chemicals. Use gels and oil to put your hair in a sleek ponytail. You can't go wrong," she shared. "It's perfect for the on the couch glam look."
Before To Catch a Beautician premieres Monday night at 9 p.m. on VH1, we asked Tamar to look back on some of her best hairstyles over the year. See her no-filter thoughts in our gallery below.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
"That look was my first time being nominated for the Grammys," Tamar Braxton shared with us when looking back on some of her most memorable hairstyles. "I didn't want to cut my brand-new wig, but my glam out voted me. Looking back, it was the right decision."
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
"The Soul Train Awards was also one of my favorite looks," the actress confessed. "The sexy Jessica Rabbit look was achieved that night."
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
"The Emmys was also a favorite look of mine," Tamar shared with us. "It was a sleek straight no fuss hair that made my night easy because I didn't have to worry about it."
Article continues below
David Livingston/Getty Images
"I love my hair short...and pink! It's one of my all-time favorite looks," the Braxton Family Values star explained. " I want to go back to that soon."
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
"I love that wig! It was easy and it was very humid and hot so I didn't have to worry about losing my curls," the To Catch a Beautician star shared.
Monty Brinton/CBS
"Celebrity Big Brother hair was my lucky wig. I met David Adefeso in that wig, won Head of Household, won the Power of Veto and won the season of Big Brother!" Tamar shared. "This wig is my favorite, but I only bring it out when I need to feel lucky."
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?