The axe has fallen at ABC. On the cancellation chopping block? A number of fan-favorite comedies that just wrapped up their second seasons.
E! News has learned ABC has canceled Single Parents, Bless This Mess and Schooled in advance of the 2020-2021 TV season. Emergence starring Allison Tolman has also been canceled. The network has two shows on the bubble, For Life and The Baker and the Beauty, which it will decide on at a later date.
The cancellation news comes as ABC announced its line-up of new and returning shows for the upcoming season. A schedule was not announced.
The network handed out new seasons to American Housewife, The Bachelor, black-ish, The Conners, Dancing With the Stars, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Stumptown, 20/20 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Previously announced returning shows include America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and a Supermarket Sweep revival.
New shows coming are Big Sky from David E. Kelley and Call Your Mother with Kyra Sedgwick.
"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love."
Fox previously revealed it is holding the majority of its new and returning scripted programming for midseason. CBS announced two new shows will join the fall line-up and anticipates getting its shows on the air in the fall. Meanwhile, The CW won't begin its premieres of new and returning shows until January 2021. All these changes and uncertainty are due to the coronavirus pandemic and the production shutdowns to ensure the health and safety of those involved with making television.
