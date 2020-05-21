The axe has fallen at ABC. On the cancellation chopping block? A number of fan-favorite comedies that just wrapped up their second seasons.

E! News has learned ABC has canceled Single Parents, Bless This Mess and Schooled in advance of the 2020-2021 TV season. Emergence starring Allison Tolman has also been canceled. The network has two shows on the bubble, For Life and The Baker and the Beauty, which it will decide on at a later date.

The cancellation news comes as ABC announced its line-up of new and returning shows for the upcoming season. A schedule was not announced.