It's been two months since the Premier League announced its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the league took its first step toward getting back to the game by having clubs start small group training.

As part of the first phase of a new protocol, squads can now train while maintaining social distancing. They cannot, however, engage in contact training at this time.

"This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government," part of a statement from the Premier League read. "Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible. The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process."

Teams—including Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea—posted photos and videos of players taking the field. Some of the images showed the athletes giving a thumbs-up and smiling.