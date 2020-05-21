Is there anything that Stephen Curry can't do?!

On Thursday, the NBA star gave fans an inside look at how he and his family have been faring as they continue to practice social distancing during his vlog series "Lock In with Stephen Curry."

"I know it's been challenging for everyone, especially for those who are on the front lines. We thank you so much but it's now important more than ever to stay optimistic and, you know, find that silver lining," he said at the beginning of the video. "I've been loving all this family time that I've been getting here at the household. Just want to give you guys a little sneak peek at what the Curry Quarantine has been like."

After capturing some fun-filled moments between his wife Ayesha Curry and their children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 22 months, Stephen showed off his musical talents when it came time to change his adorable toddler's diaper during a segment he called "Curry Karaoke," where he serenaded Canon with his dirty diaper song sung in the tune of SWV's "Weak."