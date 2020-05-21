Getty Images/ Instagram
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 21, 2020 12:10 PM
Catelynn Lowell is sending her support to Mackenzie McKee.
Earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG star accused her husband Josh McKee of being unfaithful and cheating. As a result, she was ready to walk away from the relationship for good.
"People have tried to tell me for years Josh doesn't love me and I just made excuses for him," she shared in a Facebook post captured by fans. "But today is the day I walk away. Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they don't have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to Josh and so much I don't understand."
In addition to thousands of viewers and fans offering their support, Mackenzie's co-star also expressed her hurt over the situation.
"I feel bad for her and I hope she can stay strong during this and make the decisions that she feels like she needs to make for herself and for her kids," Catelynn shared with E! News exclusively. "It's really hard, what's she's going through. I cannot even imagine."
She added, "I just want her to know that I'm here if she ever needs to talk and that I'm definitely thinking about her."
Mackenzie's announcement caught fans off guard. In fact, the current season of Teen Mom OG featured a surprise birthday proposal from Josh where he recommited his love to Mackenzie.
"I still think about it and wow!" she shared with E! News just last month. "My prince or this whole new man was waiting for me at the end. It was so crazy."
For those wondering how other couples from the franchise are doing, we're checking in thanks to our gallery below. And keep up with Mackenzie and Catelynn's life on Teen Mom OG airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
MTV
Viewers watched Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler made the difficult choice to place their first child, Carly, up for adoption, in 2009 on the first season of 16 and Pregnant. After 13 years together, the fan-favorite couple wed in August 2015 and have since had two more children together.
Together less than six months when she got pregnant, viewers saw Maci struggle with an irresponsible Ryan on 16 and Pregnant. Though they got engaged, they split less than a year after their son Bentley was born.
Courtesy of TTM Lifestyle
Maci married Taylor in October 2016, after welcoming two children together in May 2015 (Jayde) and May 2016 (Maverick). The couple revealed they suffered a miscarriage, but have recently been looking into adoption as they continue expanding their fashion line called TTM Lifestyle.
YouTube
Ryan married girlfriend Mackenzie on May 15, 2017. After drug abuse and cheating allegations against Ryan surfaced in 2018, however, he checked into rehab. While Ryan spent some time away, Mackenzie gave birth to the couples first child, Jagger. The couple still remains together and recently welcomed another baby.
Jackson Lee / Brian Prahl
The contentious pair called it quits for good in 2013 after a volatile relationship that included allegations of domestic abuse and Amber spending 16 months in prison for drug-related charges. After years of back and forth, the duo has reached a custody agreement and seem to have finally found a way to co-parent their daughter, Leah. Amber has recently said Gary is just like family, and they have finally gotten to a point where they can be friends.
Amber and Matt, 46, ended their engagement after going on Marriage Boot Camp.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
It's complicated. The reality star met her current beau while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex, as he was working as a crew member on the WE tv series' set, and made their debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. In May 2018, Amber gave birth to the couple's first child, James. After Amber was arrested for domestic battery in July 2019, their relationship status took a turn for the worse.
After meeting on the Internet, Amber's love interest made his Teen Mom OG debut in April 2020. "Dimitri is from Belgium. He's 39 so he's 10 years older than me. But he's a very handsome man," Amber shared on the show. "I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other."
MTV
The couple wed in November 2015, after welcoming their first child together, Emilee, in April of that year. They remain close with Amber Portwood.
The father of Farrah's daughter Sophia died in an accident two months prior to her birth in December 2008.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Farrah dated the real estate agent on and off for over two years, and it was her first serious relationship since Derek's death. But Simon recently told E! News they are currently just friends, despite Farrah serving him with a cease and desist order in July. "I think it's better if we keep it at that level," he said. "Her head game changed my mind. She's great at it. Definitely knows how to cheer one up and put one in a better mood."
MTV
The parents of Jace split soon after he was arrested. Andrew appeared on Teen Mom 2, looking to meet his son. However, Jenelle has since refused his request.
After a one-year marriage to Courtland Rogers, and having her second child, Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffin in 2014, Jenelle is now married to David, swapping vows in September 2017. They welcomed a daughter in January 2017, Ensley. In September 2019, the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. One month later and Jenelle announced she was separating from David.
MTV
Chelsea's relationship fell apart with daughter Audree's father Adam during Teen Mom 2, with Adam now having little involvement in her life.
After meeting in 2014, Chelsea and Cole got engaged in November 2015, going on to wed in October 2016. Their first child together, Watson, was born in January 2017 and their second child, Layne, was born in August 2018.
Jae Donnelly/INFphoto.com
Leah and her husband Corey, the father to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, divorced in 2011.
twitter.com
The couple wed in 2012, and went on to welcome their daughter, Adlynn, in 2013. They divorced in 2015, and it was finalized while Leah was in rehab. They continue to remain friends and co-parent their daughter. "I'll always love her," Jeremy shared on the Teen Mom 2 reunion back in December 2019.
MTV
Jo is the father of Kailyn's first child, Isaac, and viewers saw the couple fight a lot during their season of 16 and Pregnant. Though the couple split soon after Isaac's birth in 2010, Kailyn and Jo remain friends, and Jo is currently married to Vee Torres.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv
After her split from Jo, she married Javi in 2012 and they had a son, Lincoln, before divorcing in late 2016 after a contentious split. "That ship has sailed a long time ago," Kailyn proclaimed during the December 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion show.
Though Kailyn gave birth to her third child, a boy named Lux Russell, in August 2017, she split from Chris, the father, before then. Since then, Kailyn and Chris have had an on-off relationship, yet Kailyn currently is not on romantic terms with Chris. "There is no status at all. There is no co-parenting right now," Kailyn shared on the December 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion. "Right now, he is just working and going to therapy and working on himself and I know he will see Lux when the time is right."
MTV
Briana and Devoin, who had some run-ins with the law, split before their daughter, Teen Mom 2, Nova, was born during their season on 16 and Pregnant, with Briana saying of their strained relationship, "He's not the best father he should be to Nova."
MTV
After starring on the single season of Teen Mom 3, Briana joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in its eighth season, and gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, with ex-boyfriend Luis Miguel, on July 2017. "I think he wants a family with me and since I'm not giving that to him, he just wants to stay away completely," Briana explained to Dr. Drew in a December 2019 Teen Mom 2 episode.
Shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary at a tropical destination, the couple called it quits. "The timing sucks so bad but it had nothing to do with Javi," Briana assured us.
After welcoming a baby boy in 2011, the duo announced in August 2013 they were expecting their second child before getting married a few days later. Their second child, a daughter named Jaxie, was born in Febuary 2014. In August 2019, things appeared to be over between the two when Mackenzie announced she was "freshly single." But when Mackenzie turned 25, she revealed a reconciliation between her and Josh.
In May 2020, however, things appeared to be officially over between the two after Mackenzie accused her husband of having an affair with her cousin.
MTV; Instagram
Though she and Matt, the father of her daughter Arabella Elizabeth, were engaged, they broke up before getting married.
MTV
The couple has been dating for over four years, and in December 2018 announced their engagement. While the wedding date is unknown, Alex has been spotted recently shopping for wedding dresses.
MTV
The parents of Molli split sometime after filming ended on Teen Mom 3.
