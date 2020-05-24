by Brett Malec | Sun., May. 24, 2020 8:30 AM
There's a new star in the Kardashian-Jenner family!
In this just-released trailer at the new daily Quibi show, Kirby Jenner (launching today!), Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" Kirby Jenner is introducing himself to the world and his famous fam is fully supportive.
"Hi, my name's Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," Kirby says in the first look. "So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know. I haven't really thought about it.' But then my mom said, 'Yes.'"
Kirby's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all make appearances in the preview, as do Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.
"My family's filled with people that do pretty important things," Kirby continues. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloe's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business, my sister Kimberly is practicing to be a lawyer. And I guess I do some pretty fun things too."
"I'm an amateur model, I like to rollerblade. I'm 24 years old and I guess it's just time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business," he adds.
Kirby even shares a KUWTK confessional with big sister Kim.
"You're the best kept secret of our generation," Kim tells her brother. Aww!
Check out the hilarious teaser above and watch Kirby Jenner on Quibi now! For more Kardashian-Jenner scoop from Kirby, check out our exclusive Q&A here!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?