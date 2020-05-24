There's a new star in the Kardashian-Jenner family!

In this just-released trailer at the new daily Quibi show, Kirby Jenner (launching today!), Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" Kirby Jenner is introducing himself to the world and his famous fam is fully supportive.

"Hi, my name's Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," Kirby says in the first look. "So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know. I haven't really thought about it.' But then my mom said, 'Yes.'"

Kirby's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all make appearances in the preview, as do Kirby Jenner executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.