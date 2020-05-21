The pack is getting back together. Yep, a Teen Wolf reunion is coming.

The cast of the MTV series will reunite for MTV Reunions on Friday, June 5 for the show's anniversary. The virtual reunion, hosted by MTV News' Josh Horowtiz, will benefit First Responders First Charity.

The Teen Wolf reunion will air on the official MTV YouTube channel and Teen Wolf social accounts. This will be the first installment MTV Reunions, a new series that will see cast members of TV shows reuniting to raise money for charity.

On board for the Teen Wolf reunion are creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O'Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry, all from the safety of their own homes.