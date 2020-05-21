Anthony Anderson and Jimmy Fallon go way back.

During Wednesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the duo reminisced over the first time they met nearly 12 years ago at a celebrity golf tournament. Excited to take a walk down memory lane with Jimmy, the Black-ish star brought photos from the event and couldn't help but tease the late night host over his ensemble.

"That's where we first met," Anthony said as he held up a plaque featuring images from their outing. "You in the thickest cardigan I've ever seen a golfer wear in the desert in 110-degree weather."

Jimmy's sweater wasn't the only part of the outfit that stood out. In another picture, he can be seen smoking a pipe as he posed for a picture with the Kangaroo Jack star and their buddies. Laughing over his accessory, Anthony exclaimed, "There you go, with the cardigan and the pipe!"