The Cuomo brothers are at it again.

Fans got another look at Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo's famous sibling rivalry during their Wednesday night interview on CNN.

The Governor of New York recently took a coronavirus test on live TV to show other New Yorkers "how fast and easy it is" and to "demonstrate why there should be no reluctance." However, the anchor couldn't resist teasing his big brother.

"Is it true that when you were having the test administered, you inhaled and the doctor's finger went all the way up your nose and got stuck and had to be released with a tool?" Chris jokingly asked.

Of course, Andrew was used to his sibling's friendly jabs and played along.

"No, she wanted to comment that I have a little button nose and she was afraid the swab would actually hurt because it extended my nasal cavity," he replied. "She was speaking about the delicacy of the nose."