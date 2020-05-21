Lily Collins has a message for her younger self.

On Wednesday, the Mirror Mirror star reflected on her past struggles with mental health in honor or Mental Health Awareness Week with a moving post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of herself from her 20s and addressing her younger self, Collins stressed the importance of practicing self-care and self-acceptance.

"On the surface, this was a happy, confident girl. On the inside, I was struggling with so much insecurity and doubt within myself," her lengthy caption began. "At this age throughout my late teens and into my twenties, it felt really difficult to speak out about my internal struggles — with family, with relationships, eating disorders and overall uncertainty. But these are topics that should never be taboo, and we shouldn't be afraid to speak to each other about them."

She continued, "We're here to get each other through these moments not judge one another for having them. So if I could remind that younger me of one thing it would be that I'm never alone. We're never alone."