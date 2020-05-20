The 100 is back, but someone is noticeably missing.

In the opening moments of tonight's season seven premiere, which picked up right where the season six finale left off, Bellamy (Bob Morley) was dragged away by some invisible force, probably related to the fact that Octavia had just been stabbed and then disappeared from his arms. As of the end of the premiere Bellamy has yet to be found, sending Echo, Gabriel, and the newly grown Hope into the anomaly in desperate search of him.

We of course asked showrunner Jason Rothenberg about his disappearance, and he explained that it was for personal reasons on Bob Morley's part.

"I don't want to say too much about where that story goes," he said. "What I will say is that Bob chose to take some time off this season, and I know that he was grateful that the studio was able to work out a storyline that enabled him to do that. Fortunately we did have time to craft a story with all the twists and turns that our fans have come to expect, and most importantly I think the big emotionality that our fans have come to expect in the past seven seasons. But the origin of that story really started with that decision on his part."