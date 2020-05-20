Megan Fox / Instagram
by Pamela Avila | Wed., May. 20, 2020 4:42 PM
Megan Fox / Instagram
After Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Megan Fox have split up after 10 years of marriage, the actress is still proudly showing off her family.
During an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress spoke with CEO and founder, Colin Wayne, of Redline Steel—a veteran owned business that manufactures a wide range of products from monograms to home decor—about the products he sells in support of the military.
The Transformers actress also showed off the products she has in her own home. "I got one that has my family crest on it," Fox said as she proudly showed off a monogrammed Tree of Life with their family name, "Green." She also shared that she has more pieces with "the kids' names too."
Later during the live chat, the New Girl actress also acknowledged her latest project starring in Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video. As fans may recall, the two have sparked recent dating rumors amid her split from Green.
"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him," a source recently told E! News exclusively. "They are hooking up and have been for a little while."
While we haven't heard from Fox herself about her rumored new beau or the end of her marriage, the father of her three children confirmed the end of their 10-year union this week.
During an episode of his podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that Fox asked if they could take some time apart after she returned home from shooting a movie last fall. "I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it," Green said in this week's episode of his podcast.
"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he added. "She's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids."
Green also addressed the romance rumors between Fox and MGK but denied that it played a role in their separation.
"I don't want her to be looked at in a negative way or him to be looked at it a negative way for doing that," Green explained. "That's what good people do. Good people step up and help people that need help, and that's what he is doing."
This also isn't the first time have found themselves in this situation. The two wed in 2010 but before that, the Hollywood pair broke off their engagement in 2009—three years after Green popped the question.
In 2015, Fox filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences." The following year, amid their pending divorce filing, the actress revealed she was pregnant with her third child.
The years-old divorce proceeding was then dropped and in December 2019, the couple made their first joint red carpet appearance in five years.
Revisit Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's relationship high and lows here.
