After Brian Austin Green revealed that he and Megan Fox have split up after 10 years of marriage, the actress is still proudly showing off her family.

During an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress spoke with CEO and founder, Colin Wayne, of Redline Steel—a veteran owned business that manufactures a wide range of products from monograms to home decor—about the products he sells in support of the military.

The Transformers actress also showed off the products she has in her own home. "I got one that has my family crest on it," Fox said as she proudly showed off a monogrammed Tree of Life with their family name, "Green." She also shared that she has more pieces with "the kids' names too."

Later during the live chat, the New Girl actress also acknowledged her latest project starring in Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video. As fans may recall, the two have sparked recent dating rumors amid her split from Green.

"Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him," a source recently told E! News exclusively. "They are hooking up and have been for a little while."