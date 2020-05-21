Happy Gemini Season! See Which Celebrities Share the Sun Sign

These celebrities put the gem in Gemini!

Today, we're celebrating the start of Gemini season and appreciating the stars who share the sun sign.

As you'll notice, there are a ton of hyper-accomplished celebs who call themselves Geminis, but it totally makes sense considering the astrological sign is associated with traits of being adaptable, intelligent and outgoing.

After all, being a social butterfly has to help personalities like Andy Cohen and his bestie Anderson Cooper bring out the best in their guests on their respective shows on Bravo and CNN.

Plus, being flexible allows Geminis to dominate in multiple facets of business, like Kanye West in both hip-hop and fashion or Nicole Kidman on-screen as an actress and behind-the-scenes producing shows like Big Little Lies.

You've also got smart performers like comedian Amy Schumer, whose quick wit comes across in her hilarious stand-up routines.

Basically, if you have a Gemini in your life, you are in great company!