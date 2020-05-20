Kendall Jenner Ordered to Pay $90,000 for Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from her involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the supermodel agreed to pay just a fraction of the $275,000 that the event's trustee claims she was paid to promote Fyre Festival on social media in 2017.

In Aug. 2019, trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court to seek the recovery of money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival.

Kendall was among a group of celebrities that included Emily Ratajkowski Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty who were all hit with lawsuits.

A since-deleted post shared to Kendall's Instagram was captioned, according to court documents, "So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."