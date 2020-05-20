by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 20, 2020 3:06 PM
Sofia Richie will continue to stand by Scott Disick's side—even if she's a bit further away than usual.
After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked out of rehab this month, speculation surfaced that the longtime couple had called it quits after Sofia was spotted out and about sans her usual plus-one. In paparazzi photos snapped this week, the 21-year-old model stepped out with friends who TMZ claimed she's been staying with in Malibu.
However, a source tells E! News exclusively that Scott and Sofia are far from over.
"She has been giving Scott space to figure out his next steps, but has consistently been supporting him," the insider shares. "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she isn't leaving him to the dust. She's very loyal to Scott."
And as for why Sofia and Scott haven't stepped out publicly together in some time? The answer has to do with preserving his mental health.
"He hasn't wanted to leave the house since his rehab exit," explains our source, "so Sofia will go and hang with friends by herself to get away and let Scott have space. Scott has been in a very vulnerable place this last month and sometimes it is best for their relationship if they have space and do their own thing."
BACKGRID
"It's been hard on Sofia to see Scott in a vulnerable state but she is still standing by him," the source adds.
As E! News previously reported, the 36-year-old is currently considering checking into a more reliable treatment facility—especially in light of his claim that the Colorado-based center was responsible for leaking images of him to the press.
"Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn't leaving the house much," an insider said at the time.
We're told the reality TV personality is spending more time with his and Kourtney Kardashian's three children, which is "definitely helping with his mental state."
