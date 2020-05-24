In Praise of These Talented Celebrity Brothers

Once upon a time, a Hemsworth brother decided to decamp from their native Australia to Los Angeles, with a handful of acting credits and some big dreams.

Nope, not that one.

Er, not that one, either. Because if you were unaware that Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth have an older brother, boy are you in for a treat. (Also, there may be some other pop culture phenomena you may need to catch up on.)

Luke Hemsworth, the eldest of the Australian Hemsworths, was actually the first of the trio to land himself an IMDB profile, after a childhood spent traversing the Northern Territory of the Australian Outback, where their parents worked at a cattle station.