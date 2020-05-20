by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 20, 2020 10:02 AM
Monica Geller lives on in Courteney Cox! In the exclusive sneak peek from Celebrity Escape Room, NBC's new special kicking off Red Nose Day 2020, Cox and her teammates Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller are, well, trying to escape the room, and Cox begins shouting at Kudrow, who's on the wrong color, like her iconic Friends character.
"I see a little bit of Monica coming out in Courteney and I like it," Jack Black, Celebrity Escape Room executive producer and "Game Master," says in the exclusive sneak peek.
Kudrow wasn't on the only one on the wrong color, Stiller was in her spot.
"Happily, this is not an IQ test," Scott, who recently reunited with his Parks and Recreation costars for a special episode designed to raise funds for Feeding America, says in the special preview. "But we should be embarrassed."
Basically, the quartet is tasked with doing a life-size version of Simon.
NBC
Celebrity Escape Room kicks off NBC's Red Nose Day programming block on Thursday, May 21. Stiller is also an executive producer on the special featuring the Parks and Rec veteran and two former Friends stars trying to get out of an immersive escape room experience. They can only ask Black for three clues. Each room they escape from earns money to be donated to Red Nose Day.
The fun begins Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Red Nose Day, hosted by Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, begins a two-hour block of programming to raise funds and awareness of child poverty at 9 p.m. that night.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?