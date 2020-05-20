Ben Stiller appeared on Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show and told some of his favorite stories about his late father, Jerry Stiller.

For instance, the 54-year-old actor recalled the time his dad helped him chase down a kid who stole his bike. Ben was about 11 years old at the time, and he was hanging out with a friend in New York's Riverside Park. According to the story, a kid then asked him if he could take his bike for a ride. Ben agreed, and the kid never came back. So, Jerry agreed to buy Ben a secondhand bike. But when they were at the bike store, Ben spotted the kid riding his bike and alerted his father.

"He started running after the kid. I ran after my dad. He chased him down," the Zoolander star recalled. "The kid is riding the bike and saw that my dad was running after him."

After a bit of a "long run," Ben and Jerry saw the kid head into an apartment. Jerry then told his son to wait outside and went in to confront the young man.

"Ten minutes go by and he comes out and he doesn't have the bike," Ben said. "I said, 'What's going on?' He goes, 'We're going to let him keep the bike….He needs it. I'll go get you another one.' He literally let the kid keep the bike because he felt bad."