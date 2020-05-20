The insider also shared that Lopez and Rodriguez were set to tie the knot in Italy and are doing everything possible to "have the wedding of their dreams."

Opening up around the uncertainty surrounding planning their wedding, Lopez said that they're still playing everything by ear. "We will see what happens now," she said during her virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

In the past, the "Dinero" singer has said that she and the former MLB star are in no rush to walk down the aisle. "He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?'" she revealed during Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Los Angeles. "If that's what we're really going to do, if we're really going to be partners."