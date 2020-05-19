Amanda Stanton / Instagram
The bigger the hair... the closer to god?
Former Bachelor alum, Amanda Stanton, is proving that she'll go to great lengths for a killer new 'do.
On Monday evening, the reality TV personality revealed that she drove to another state so she and her daughters could get their hair done.
Stanton, who lives in California, documented her glam session and travels to Arizona on her Instagram Stories.
"Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I'm scared to use public restrooms," Amanda captioned one of her pictures on Stories, which has since expired.
"But it was worth it," another text read, with her adding that she felt "like a new person."
Additionally, she snapped a pic of her and her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley's new hairdos, and shared it to her main feed. "never been so early to a hair appointment in my life," she wrote.
Naturally, many criticized the Bachelor alum for not only going on a road trip but for also getting her hair done during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
However, the reality TV personality is defending her decision to travel to a different state.
"I've been very strict with staying home since 3/14. I haven't even gone to the grocery store," she said in a statement that was shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
Adding, "I hadn't had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I've been doing to for years JUST opened her salon. I thought I'd rather when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there."
The reality TV personality also explained that she took some precaution and tested for COVID-19. She said it came out negative.
"We're heading home and going to quarantine again before we see family or anyone," she expressed. "Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do."
She added, "To each their own! I'm confident that I've been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!"
The Bachelor alum also addressed those calling her out for uploading images and videos of her trip all over social media.
"[I] posted because I really don't think I have anything to hide. I choose to be honest with you guys when I could choose not to be," she went on to say. "I've seen so many people traveling by plane, hanging out in groups etc and doing much worse and not receiving ANY hate."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Closing her statement, Amanda said she felt she's been "really good" about doing her part throughout the pandemic.
At this time, hair salons and other beauty-related businesses continue to remain closed in California.
According to The Los Angeles Times, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that more businesses would slowly re-open next month, and hinted that salons are part of that plan. But it's unclear how that will be executed.
All in all, it appears the reality TV star is already ahead of the crowd in that department.