The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday morning that it has suspended its search for WWE star Shad Gaspard.

The 39-year-old went missing after going for a swim with his son at a Los Angeles beach. On Monday, his wife, Siliana Gaspard, shared a post on social media in which she declared that her husband was "missing."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard told E! News in a statement, "I can't speak to L.A. County search efforts, because from what I know they are still searching [...] That does not mean the case is closed, it means that we suspended the search, but if an aircraft or boater sees something we will respond. We were searching for approximately 16.5 hours."

"We conducted 7 search patterns covering 60 nautical square miles, utilizing Coast Guard assets such as a Coast Guard helicopter, a patrol boat and a 45-foot response boat, there are all different units from various stations," the U.S. Coast Guard added.