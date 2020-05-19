Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Tue., May. 19, 2020 3:09 PM
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday morning that it has suspended its search for WWE star Shad Gaspard.
The 39-year-old went missing after going for a swim with his son at a Los Angeles beach. On Monday, his wife, Siliana Gaspard, shared a post on social media in which she declared that her husband was "missing."
On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard told E! News in a statement, "I can't speak to L.A. County search efforts, because from what I know they are still searching [...] That does not mean the case is closed, it means that we suspended the search, but if an aircraft or boater sees something we will respond. We were searching for approximately 16.5 hours."
"We conducted 7 search patterns covering 60 nautical square miles, utilizing Coast Guard assets such as a Coast Guard helicopter, a patrol boat and a 45-foot response boat, there are all different units from various stations," the U.S. Coast Guard added.
"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," his wife wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad."
On Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed that the WWE star and his 10-year-old son went missing in the waters. The LAFD later confirmed that the child was "located, evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital."
However, the U.S. Coast guard added that in the process of saving his son, the lifeguards "lost visual contact of the father."
Further, a search for Gaspard began on Sunday afternoon but was suspended at sunset.
Lifeguards continued to search for the WWE star at 7 a.m. Monday morning.
