EXCLUSIVE!

Stephen Curry Makes His Animated Debut in Holey Moley II Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 19, 2020 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Holey Moley is back, and this time it's got a new addition in the form of an animated Stephen Curry.

Curry produces the slightly deranged mini-golfing show, and for Holey Moley II: The Sequel, he's joining it onscreen in cartoon form. E! News has your first look at animated Curry as he tells us the tale of how he came up with one of the challenges. It's called Dragon's Breath, and it involves dressing as a knight while you're hit with real fire. 

According to the video above which may or may not be totally legit, he tracked down some real dragons and befriended them to help with this challenge by lending some of their fire breath. 

Curry teased his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, describing his animated character as the "resident golf pro." 

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

"I've obviously played [mini golf] myself, but this takes it to a whole 'nother level in terms of the insanity, the comedy," he told Kimmel of the show. "I absolutely love it." 

Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, and Jeannie Mai serve as hosts and commentators as eight "self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country" compete on this obstacle golf course, which you have to see to believe. 

Holey Moley, Stephen Curry

ABC

"The winners of each episode will return to the Holey Moley course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize," says the description, per ABC. 

While regular sports are on hold, this is our sports, America. And we could do a whole lot worse than absurdist mini-golf. 

Holey Moley II premieres this Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC, and will shift to Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning June 11. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Stephen Curry , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.