Holey Moley is back, and this time it's got a new addition in the form of an animated Stephen Curry.

Curry produces the slightly deranged mini-golfing show, and for Holey Moley II: The Sequel, he's joining it onscreen in cartoon form. E! News has your first look at animated Curry as he tells us the tale of how he came up with one of the challenges. It's called Dragon's Breath, and it involves dressing as a knight while you're hit with real fire.

According to the video above which may or may not be totally legit, he tracked down some real dragons and befriended them to help with this challenge by lending some of their fire breath.

Curry teased his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, describing his animated character as the "resident golf pro."