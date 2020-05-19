Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have gone their separate ways.

The 46-year-old actor revealed he and the 34-year-old actress have "been trying to sort of be apart." The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared the news on Monday's episode of his With Brian Green podcast.

Green told listeners Fox went on a five-week work trip last fall. While she was away filming a movie, Green had a dream that Fox returned and that they were "distant." He then texted the Transformers star, and she assured him everything was fine. But once Fox returned, Green felt like they were behaving "almost exactly" like they had in his dream. So, he brought it up to Fox again and she suggested they have a talk.

"She said, 'You know what? I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience. And I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green recalled. "And, I was shocked and I was upset about it. But I can't be upset at her. And I wasn't upset at her because...she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made. That's the way she honestly felt."