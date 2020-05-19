by Elyse Dupre & Natalie Finn | Tue., May. 19, 2020 3:23 PM
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have gone their separate ways.
The 46-year-old actor revealed he and the 34-year-old actress have "been trying to sort of be apart." The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared the news on Monday's episode of his With Brian Green podcast.
Green told listeners Fox went on a five-week work trip last fall. While she was away filming a movie, Green had a dream that Fox returned and that they were "distant." He then texted the Transformers star, and she assured him everything was fine. But once Fox returned, Green felt like they were behaving "almost exactly" like they had in his dream. So, he brought it up to Fox again and she suggested they have a talk.
"She said, 'You know what? I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience. And I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green recalled. "And, I was shocked and I was upset about it. But I can't be upset at her. And I wasn't upset at her because...she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made. That's the way she honestly felt."
So, they decided to "take some space." Reports soon spread that they were living apart, and Green said "things just didn't really change from there." However, he made it clear "neither of us did anything to each other" and that they've had an "amazing relationship."
Green also addressed rumors about Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have recently been spotted hanging out together. Green said the two are "good friends at this point."
"I don't want her to be looked at in a negative way or him to be looked at it a negative way for doing that," he said. "That's what good people do. Good people step up and help people that need help, and that's what he is doing."
This isn't the first time Fox and Green have split. In fact, they've called it quits a few times over the course of their relationship, including in 2015 when Fox filed for divorce. However, she ultimately filed to dismiss the divorce proceedings.
To look back at their highs and lows, check out the gallery.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
The dashing pair met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004.
"I didn't know who he was from 90210, but I liked him right away," Fox told The New York Times Magazine in 2009. "Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic."
Kobal/Shutterstock
Green (not pictured) makes a cameo appearance in Fox's 2008 film How to Lose Friends and Alienate People.
INFphoto.com/Instar
Fox and Green reportedly got engaged in 2006. Then, in February 2009, rumors swirled that the pair had called off their wedding plans.
O'Neill/White/INFphoto.com/Instar
Although, Fox and Green were spotted looking very much in love shortly after the breakup rumors.
Steve Cho/Penta Press/Shutterstock
In June 2009, Fox confirmed her relationship status by explaining to The Sun, "I'm what you'd call single."
SplashNews.com
The split didn't last for long. In June 2010, Green again proposed to Fox while the pair vacationed in Hawaii.
Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010/WireImage.com
Just weeks after Green popped the question, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Hawaii.
Gene Duncan/Disney via Getty Images
Just a few months after walking down the aisle, the newlyweds traveled to the Magic Kingdom in Florida for a romantic vacation.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
In a 2011 interview with Details, Fox's Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf hinted the two had a connection while filming their blockbuster flick.
"Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them," he told the magazine after being asked if he and Fox hooked up. "I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen."
ADTJ/AKM-GSI
Despite LaBeouf's revelations, the couple seemed as strong as ever. They showed up hand-in-hand at an L.A. Lakers basketball game in December 2011, and even talked of renewing their vows.
SplashNews.com
In 2012, E! News exclusively confirmed the actress' pregnancy. Green and Fox welcomed their first child together, a son named Noah Shannon Green, later that year.
The Ellen Degeneres Show/NBC
In 2014, Fox and Green added another baby boy to the family, Bodhi. The couple were known to be very private and rarely ever shared any photos of their sons, but during an appearance on Ellen, the public got a glimpse of both Noah and Bodhi.
CPR/Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
In 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for CinemaCon
In 2016, E! News learned that Fox was expecting her third child. She and Green welcomed a son, Journey River Green, later that year. A source told E! News the two stars weren't getting a divorce "anytime soon."
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
In 2018, Vanessa Marcil published accusations against her ex Green regarding their son, Kassius. Marcil claimed Fox and Green "completely cut Kass out of their lives." Green and Fox did not publicly comment on Marcil's claims.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Fox officially filed to dismiss the divorce proceedings in 2019, and the couple made their first joint red carpet appearance in five years.
Getty Images
Green sparked split speculation after he was spotted without his wedding ring in April 2020. A source also told E! News the two are living separately. Then, in May, Fox was spotted hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly. Green confirmed he and Fox are "trying to sort of be apart." He also said Fox and the rapper are friends.
To listen to Green's full podcast episode, click here.
