Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Couldn't Be Sweeter Reading Through a Book Curated By Fans

True Thompson will always remember her 2nd birthday.
On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to display a beautiful book curated by fans in honor of her daughter's birthday last month.
"Thank you to everyone who participated in making this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful," the Good American mogul shared with her 111 million followers. "A huge thank you to @nevekardashian who curated the book and @artworkbyb for the illustrations. Omg I'm over the moon!!"
As E! readers surely know, Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter turned two on Easter Sunday (April 12) and was surprised with an intimate celebration as their family was practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the small bash, the mother of one had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. Also, there were plenty of gifts as the now toddler was greeted by a giant display of presents from her parents and other family members.
It seems that the celebrating has continued as both Khloe and True are thoroughly taken with the sweet picture book. Not only does the curated work feature True's favorite Trolls character Poppy, but it also includes several sweet messages from fans.
"Poppy!" the two-year-old exclaimed with glee as Khloe looked through the pages.
"Look, these are all notes about your 2nd birthday," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. "I'm gonna read you them, ok? Do you want to say thank you?"
As she continued to comb through True's new book, Khloe remarked about "how nice everyone is." And, she wasn't wrong!
"You will always have so many people from across the world to love and support you. We hope that each letters [sic] make you feel more special than you already are!" the book's introduction, as seen in Khloe's footage, noted. "Maybe you could read us all of this once you're old enough and need to practice your reading skills! Happy Birthday!!!!"
How adorable! The mother-daughter duo must feel really loved right now.
Happy belated birthday, True!