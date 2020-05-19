Kristin Cavallari Announces End of Very Cavallari: Read Her Heartfelt Message to Fans

As Very Cavallari fans know, Kristin recently announced her divorce from Jay Cutler last month.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality shared back in April. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The two have been together for nearly a decade and share three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Thankfully, Kristin has had BFF and Very Cavallari co-star Justin Anderson by her side for support.