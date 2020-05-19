by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 19, 2020 12:04 PM
Jojo Siwa is turning 17 with a bang.
Ahead of her milestone birthday, the famous YouTube star decided to change things up and ditch her signature ponytail, which she documented on TikTok on Monday.
Standing in front of the mirror and donning her go-to ponytail, hair bow and a bedazzled jacket as the song "Wipe It Down" played, Siwa can be seen giving her vanity a good clean with some Windex and a rag. Then as she continued to scrub, she switched out of her sequined ensemble to reveal a more laidback look, which included letting down her long blonde strands.
"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW," she captioned the video. Fans of the viral sensation know that this isn't the first time that she's changed up her look before. Back in April, she shared a video of herself embracing her natural curls on TikTok after a fan asked her to "dress normal for a day."
Participating in TikTok challenges wasn't the only way that the young star prepared for her 17th birthday celebrations. She also shared a video of herself mastering the choreography from Rihanna's "Umbrella" music video. Excited to show off her masterpiece with fans, she wrote, "what did i do on my last day of being 16 u ask?????"
But on Tuesday, the real celebrations began. Standing in front of a wall of balloons and her classic ponytail, Siwa got decked out to ring in the big 1-7 with a bedazzled ringmaster-inspired jacket, matching sunnies and unicorn t-shirt for a festive TikTok video. Fitting the occasion, she danced along to Bruno Mars' "Perm" in the video, which she captioned, "17!!!!!!"
In the past, Siwa has admitted that her famous up-do isn't the most comfortable look to pull off. When asked if the high ponytail left her in any pain during an Instagram Live, she responded, "Yes, actually it can. It doesn't all the time, but some days I'm like, 'Oh! My head hurts so bad.'"
Reflecting on living in the spotlight, the Nickelodeon star also opened up how she deals with negative comments. "It's hard, you know, when I see people commenting things. But I've trained myself to look at it from a comedy angle, and I have the best friends and the best family ever. So, that's all that matters."
