"I love that she's fearless and fights for what's right. I mean, she does it before she's even Stargirl. That's just who Courtney is. It was important to find somebody that could do that and still have a real warmth to her, because she's not just going in there and be kicking ass," Johns said about finding the right fit in Bassinger.

Johns said the TV series "is the most important thing I've ever worked on because of the character."

"It was the first comic book I ever wrote, it was inspired by family, and it's the first show that I've ever showrun. I wanted to showrun it. I wanted to be there, every day...Really, it's a dream come true. I would love to showrun this show for years. It's my favorite experience that I've ever had, in my life, and it means a lot. My parents are thrilled. My family is excited to watch the show," Johns told Collider.