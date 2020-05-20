Gabby Douglas: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Related : Staying at Home With E!: "KUWTK," "Total Bellas" & More

Who better to take wellness advice from than one of the world's most elite gymnasts?

As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, taking care of ourselves—mentally, physically and emotionally—is, say it with us now, more important than ever, so we're asking stars to share their at-home self-care tips with us, including the books they are reading, the snacks they are eating and their easy beauty routines.

In this week's installment of E!'s Wellness Wednesday series, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas is sharing her self-care routine, from her favorite way to break a sweat at home right now and the recipe for the nutrient-packed "Gabby's Green Juice" smoothie.

The 24-year-old, who made history at the 2012 Olympics when she became the first African-American to win the gold medal in individual all-around, also revealed her go-to indulgences and the social media accounts she checks out when she needs a dose of positivity.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

Never limit yourself.