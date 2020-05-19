Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having themselves a relaxing anniversary.

E! News has learned that the couple decided to ring in their 2nd wedding anniversary by focusing on each other and going off the grid for the day, according to a source.

"They are just powering down," the royal insider tells E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just hanging out as a family. Keeping things simple." This marks Meghan and Harry's first anniversary since their royal exit in March and could be the start of a new tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been carrying out their various charitable efforts virtually in the wake of the pandemic. Last month, Prince Williamshared that he and wife Kate Middletonhave been video-chatting with "all the family" as the royals continue to practice social distancing.

Back in 2018, the parents of one were married in front of the whole world in a beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Now two years later, life is looking very different for the former royals.