Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The couple said "I do" six years ago today on May 24 in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye were joined by those closest to them, along with celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen. Most importantly, though, was the presence of the entire Kar-Jenner clan, including the bride and groom's daughter, North West.

Since then, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three more children—Saint, Chicago and Psalm—and they seem to be stronger than ever, both as parents and partners! Last year, the duo even renewed their vows in a private ceremony.

To celebrate the iconic duo's sixth wedding anniversary, we're looking back at all of the beautiful photos of the Italian nuptials. Do yourself a favor and reminisce on everything from Kim's Givenchy haute couture gown to Kanye's 20-minute speech by scrolling through the below gallery.