by Allison Crist | Sun., May. 24, 2020 5:00 AM
Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!
The couple said "I do" six years ago today on May 24 in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye were joined by those closest to them, along with celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen. Most importantly, though, was the presence of the entire Kar-Jenner clan, including the bride and groom's daughter, North West.
Since then, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three more children—Saint, Chicago and Psalm—and they seem to be stronger than ever, both as parents and partners! Last year, the duo even renewed their vows in a private ceremony.
To celebrate the iconic duo's sixth wedding anniversary, we're looking back at all of the beautiful photos of the Italian nuptials. Do yourself a favor and reminisce on everything from Kim's Givenchy haute couture gown to Kanye's 20-minute speech by scrolling through the below gallery.
Cheers to the happy couple!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye tie the knot in Florence in May 2014.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye mosey through Tuscany hand-in-hand.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim does an elegant twirl for the camera while Kanye looks on with adoration.
Nabil Elderkin
Kanye and Kim share a picture-perfect kiss.
Nabil Elderkin
The couple shows off their gorgeous wedding attire against the sprawling Tuscan landscape.
Nabil Elderkin
Virgil Abloh and friends crowd around Kanye on his and Kim's special day.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye are caught giggling sweetly while walking hand-in-hand.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye are pictured side-by-side in their wedding attire, holding hands.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim stuns in this lovely shot of her wedding veil in full swing.
Nabil Elderkin
Views! Views! Views!
Nabil Elderkin
Kim's Givenchy wedding gown hangs beside a matching version for daughter North West.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim is a fairy tale bride-to-be in this gorgeous shot from hair and makeup before the ceremony.
Nabil Elderkin
Kanye and guest Rich Wilkerson Jr. are photographed strolling the ceremony grounds ahead of the wedding.
Nabil Elderkin
Scott Disick helps a fellow guest with his bow tie before the ceremony.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time!" Kim wrote on Instagram in honor of her Kanye's fifth anniversary.
Kanye has a quiet moment with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. before the ceremony.
Kanye surprised Kim by having Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli serenade the wedding party. He sang "Ave Maria" as Kim walked down the aisle, as well as his hit "Con te partirò."
Kardashian, seen here at her final dress fitting at the Givenchy atelier in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a bespoke gown for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "She seemed very calm and confident," Philip Wolff, who trimmed the bride's hair before she jetted to Europe, told E! News. "Excited, for sure. Not nervous, no."
The couple locked lips after pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. pronounced them man and wife. "I feel blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours," matriarch Kris Jenner told E! News after Kimye's nupitals.
The wedding cost a reported $2.8 million—and that doesn't include the week in Paris! Celebrity guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen and Tyga.
Right after swapping vows, Kim and Kanye went to the roof of the Forte di Belvedere for photos. This is the first pic of them with North as a married couple.
After saying "I do," Kanye chats with mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his many sisters-in-law in a sun-dappled room at the Forte di Belvedere.
Kardashian changed into a Balmain mini for the reception. "It was a magnificent evening, unforgettable," Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino tells E! News of Kimye's wedding. "I wish Kim and Kanye that the beauty of Florence will remain forever in their hearts."
The rapper kisses his wife on the cheek inside the photo booth.
The two got a little naughty.
The newlyweds wore matching leather jackets and posed for pictures inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a wedding speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At one point, he called the Kardashians an "industry" and "the most remarkable people of our time" who can "make the world a better place."
The Givenchy designer posed alongside the beautiful bride during the evening affair.
"WEST #westwedding #florence"
"Wow it was cool!! Giuseppe #giuseppezanotti#kimkardashian #kanyewest"
"My boo"
"Welcome to the club #marriedlife #loveconquersall#bestweddingever"
"And then.... This cRaZYyyy #albino #bat flew in... @iputthesocietyonmyback #jadensmith#albinobatman #batman @krisjenner #herecomesthebride"
"#GOOD classic night."
MORNING PIC #wheredowego? #surprise #morningpic#partnersincrime #abouttheweekend @lala@jonathancheban #iloveyouguys"
"REAL!!!! #BrothersInTheEyesOfGOD"
"PHILLA AGAPE EROS PRAGMA #TRUELOVE #KIMYE #MAGICAL"
"That was SOME nite... CONGRATULATIONS KIMYE!!!"
"Albino Batman.... CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"
"I wonder what features I'll have on the next album....hmmmmm? Congrats Kim and Kanye"
"That was SOME nite.. CONGRATS KIM AND KANYE"
"#twinning with Al"
"Congratulations @KimKardashian and @kanyewest and Thank You for an amazing weekend!!!! XOXOXO @abbeylwilson"
"LOL!! Photo bombed by white Batman AKA @OfficialJaden @kourtneykardash"
"Ciao Bella!"
"Good Morning @riccardotisci17 Love you!!! #herecomesthebride #Florence"
"Mr. & Mrs Kanye West .... Congrats Kimmy muahhhhh !"
"Congratulations to Mrs. Kanye West... Most magical night ever"
"#Family"
"Love love love"
"goodfellas"
"Lastnites look .. #paris dress by @michaelcostello @eyeonglam."
"#wedding @rachelroy."
"io sono così fab capelli con @mrchrismcmillan."
"Paris/Florence... Travelling with the great unique talent Steve McQueen and his sweet daughter!!! Congratulations! #florence#wedding @kimkardashian @kanyewest79."
"♥ times"
"The gang @amberridinger @lala @theeforevermalika"
"Early morning with the crew..here we go.. @lala @olivier_rousteing"
"And were off to see the bride ..."
"Hi loves @carladibello w our men"
"Bye bye Monaco #love #gang #verytisci #firenze #loveitaly."
"last night dancing in the rain with @olivier_rousteing."
"I need to WAKE UP!!!"
"Beautiful city of Florence. Amazing"
"Am moves with this beauty @larsapippen"
"Sunglasses and Advil...next stop @simon_huck @allierizzo @olivier_rousteing"
"What a voice @lanadelrey #wedding @kimkardashian@kanyewest79 #paris#florence."
"We are outta Paris! Jet setting w/ crew! #pippensinparis"
"Back at it again! @lorenridinger @lala"
"Here we go! @olivier_rousteing @simon_huck"
