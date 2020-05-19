Nick Viall wants Hannah Brown to "own up to her mistakes."

Just days after The Bachelorette star made headlines for filming herself saying the N-word, another member of Bachelor Nation is speaking out and sharing his experience with the star.

"Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform. She has been very outspoken about her desire to be a role model specifically to young women out there. She has talked about it a lot. ‘When I was a young girl, this. When I was a young girl, that.' And quite frankly, her going on Instagram Live—whether she was inebriated or not—and using that word in any context whatsoever is not being a role model," Nick shared in an exclusive sneak peek from The Viall Files podcast. "Certainly not a good one. And she has to be held to a high standard. We all do. And it is very disappointing to see. Honestly, her initial response was disappointing."

While Nick makes it clear that he doesn't think Hannah is a racist, the former Bachelor star was disappointed with how she addressed the situation on Instagram.

"She has since posted a written apology on her Instagram Stories that is set to expire. As Rachel said on her Instagram Live, that doesn't read as sincere. We don't know whether that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist," he shared. "The only authentic reaction right now, as it stands as this Monday morning, is what she just said on her Instagram Live. Frankly, that's a really, really terrible apology and really insincere and it comes across as, again, ignorant to what she's speaking on."