Mike Johnson has a few words for Hannah Brown.

The season 15 star spoke to TMZ and reacted to the former Bachelorette saying the N-word.

"What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this bring light to the bridge of pop culture and racism within our country," he told the celebrity news outlet, later adding, "I'm inviting her and everyone to a conversation, in hopes to educate everyone that this type of behavior needs to be changed and is unacceptable. My aim is that in this moment we don't divide, we come together, learn from this and create change for the better."

Some fans criticized Johnson for not speaking out sooner.

"I look at my phone, and I see a few people coming at me because I'm not defending women of color because of something that Hannah Brown did," he said in a video posted to social media this weekend. "She shouldn't have said the N-word. It's pretty damn simple to me."

At the time, Johnson said he hadn't seen the video of Brown saying the N-word.

"People, don't come at me like I'm watching everything that's going on between all my cast members on the show," he said.