Usain Bolt Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Usain Bolt is officially a dad!

On Monday, news broke that the Olympic gold medalist and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed a baby girl. The exciting announcement came from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who took to social media to share the thrilling news with fans and send his best wishes to the new parents and their little one.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" he shared, along with a picture of himself and Bolt together.

Back in January, the legendary track and field star revealed that he and his longtime love were expecting their first child together with a sweet tribute post on Instagram, which featured a stunning shot of the new mom cradling her growing baby bump while donning a red dress. He captioned the picture, "I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b."