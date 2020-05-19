See the Zoey 101 Cast, Then and Now

Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to your TVs.

The Zoey 101 star and little sis of the princess of pop herself, Britney Spears, is finally making her long-awaited return to the small screen on Tuesday, May 19 with her first series regular role in over a decade on Netflix's romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias, based on the novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods.

While it's not the return to Pacific Coast Academy that Nickelodeon fans of a certain generation are still pining for, it does give hope that a Zoey 101 reunion might happen someday now that the erstwhile Zoey Brooks is acting once again. And when/if that day does come, Spears has a few ideas about how it should go down.

"It has to be them as young adults," she recently said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "It needs to relate to our fans now just like it related to our fans then."