Netflix star Chase Stokes is breaking his silence.

The Outer Banks actor issued an apology on social media, after his "insensitive" posts from the past recently resurfaced.

While Chase's old posts have since been deleted from his account, a Twitter user uploaded a few that kick-started the online backlash.

Some of the 27-year-old star's posts (from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) include racial slurs and derogatory terms towards people with disabilities and people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. One tweet even referenced Justin Bieber.

In light of the Netflix star's past social media posts, he wrote an apology to those he hurt.

"Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding," Chase's statement began on Twitter, which was written in the Notes app. "I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would. I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn't even of me or anybody I know."