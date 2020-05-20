A not-so-friendly conversation!

It looks as though The Real Housewives of New York ladies are still dealing with the fallout from their recent trip to the orchard. In this exclusive clip from tomorrow's all-new episode, the group is attempting to discuss Dorinda Medley insulting Tinsley Mortimer, but things quickly go south when Ramona Singer chimes in.

"Tinsley felt ganged up on—which, rightly so, because everybody kind of jumped down her throat," Luann de Lesseps says.

As shown in last week's RHONY episode, the drama began with Dorinda telling Tinsley that her chewing gum lasts longer than Tinsley's relationships. According to Dorinda, she only made the comment because Tinsley said something about her ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian.

However, the clip flashes back to the moment, showing that Tinsley was just responding to Dorinda saying, "It's not easy for me to be that person to tell everybody that kind of stuff."

"It's called sharing. It's really hard," Tinsley said. "Especially when people judge you on it."

Then came the chewing gum comment.

Back in the present, Ramona calls the debacle a "s--t show," saying that they need to "figure out ways it doesn't happen again."