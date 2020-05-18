Lisa Kudrow is revealing what it's like to mourn a loved one during a pandemic.

The Friends star's mother died in February just as the new COVID-19 virus began to spread and, though the coronavirus had yet to be declared a worldwide pandemic, the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter that she still felt a duty to prevent the spread of the illness. In fact, she felt so strongly about this, she requested that nobody hug at the funeral services.

"I was the one who asked the rabbi to please let everyone know there was to be no hugging because we were all in an emergency room with her," she recalls. "That was the hardest decision because we weren't there yet and we had only just heard the words 'social distancing.' I'm a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here." She adds that "some" of the attendees were understanding of her desire to limit contact, while others weren't.