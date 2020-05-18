Lionel Richie Shares Parenting Advice for Pregnant Katy Perry

Lionel Richie sure gives the best advice.

While catching up with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez and his American Idol co-judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, the "All Night Long" singer gave Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, a little tidbit of parenting advice as they discussed the reality show's season 18 finale exclusively with E! News.

"Get a helmet," he joked. Amused, the "Teenage Dream" singer responded, "That's great."

Earlier in the interview, the trio dished on how the virtual finale came together and Bryan couldn't help but praise American Idol's dedicated crew with creating an amazing show amid the pandemic—admitting that he didn't think there'd even be a final show.

"Under the current scenario, you can't knock it out of the park any better than the people that produced and organized this American Idol experience this year" he explained. "I mean, when all of this started going down and we knew that we were not going to be able to travel, be able to be in L.A. and film, I thought we were done. I thought there's no way possible we put a show out there."